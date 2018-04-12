Resources Connection (RECN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Resources Connection earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3766115750439 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:RECN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 29,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,111. The firm has a market cap of $499.52, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.14. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.50 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 3.12%. Resources Connection’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Resources Connection in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Resources Connection has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Michael H. Wargotz sold 6,200 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $95,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,073 shares in the company, valued at $446,561.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides agile consulting services in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers finance and accounting services, including process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, merger and acquisition due diligence and integration, audit readiness, preparation and response, implementation of new accounting standards, and remediation support.

