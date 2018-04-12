Raymond James & Associates Purchases 161,310 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 161,310 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.78% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $17,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,223,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,920,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,543,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,745,000 after purchasing an additional 642,262 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,329,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 306,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 4,912,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,010,000 after purchasing an additional 240,137 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROIC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 971,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,281,339. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $1,951.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers on the west coast of the United States, anchored by supermarkets and drugstores.

