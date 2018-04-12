Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“Today, RVNC announced four new senior roles for its commercialization team: Dustin Sjuts as VP Strategy and Sales, Aesthetics & Therapeutics; Ben Putman as VP Digital; Marc Korenberg as Sr Director of Commercial Operations; and Erica Bazerkanian has been promoted to VP Marketing, Aesthetics & Therapeutics.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RVNC. BidaskClub downgraded Revance Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on Revance Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 price target on Revance Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.17.

NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $32.40 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $37.45.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.15). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 46,025.57%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lauren P. Silvernail sold 3,431 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $105,846.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,245.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Daniel Browne sold 27,283 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $857,504.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,867.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,366 shares of company stock worth $3,182,947. 18.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,043,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after acquiring an additional 135,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis.

