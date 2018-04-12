Worthington Industries (WOR) vs. Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Financial Comparison

Worthington Industries (NYSE: WOR) and Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Worthington Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Ampco-Pittsburgh pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Worthington Industries pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ampco-Pittsburgh pays out -10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Worthington Industries has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Worthington Industries is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Worthington Industries and Ampco-Pittsburgh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worthington Industries 6.47% 17.05% 7.19% Ampco-Pittsburgh -2.80% -6.83% -1.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Worthington Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Worthington Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Ampco-Pittsburgh shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Worthington Industries has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ampco-Pittsburgh has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worthington Industries and Ampco-Pittsburgh’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worthington Industries $3.01 billion 0.87 $204.51 million $3.22 13.15 Ampco-Pittsburgh $432.40 million 0.29 -$12.08 million ($0.85) -11.82

Worthington Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ampco-Pittsburgh. Ampco-Pittsburgh is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worthington Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Worthington Industries and Ampco-Pittsburgh, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worthington Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ampco-Pittsburgh 0 0 2 0 3.00

Worthington Industries presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.91%. Given Ampco-Pittsburgh’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ampco-Pittsburgh is more favorable than Worthington Industries.

Summary

Worthington Industries beats Ampco-Pittsburgh on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc. is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors. The Pressure Cylinders segment manufactures and sells filled and unfilled pressure cylinders, tanks, hand torches, and oil and gas equipment along with various accessories and related products for end use market applications. The Engineered Cabs is a non-captive designer and manufacturer of custom-engineered open and enclosed cabs and operator stations and custom fabrications for heavy mobile equipment used in the agricultural, construction, forestry, mining and military industries. The Other segment includes Construction Services and Worthington Energy Innovations.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities. It also offers forged rolls for cluster mills and Z-Hi mills; work rolls for narrow and wide strip and aluminum mills; back-up rolls for narrow strip mills; leveling rolls and shafts; and bearings, bushings, and key and keyless bearing sleeves, as well as provides a range of services, including rebuild of mill spare parts, chock inspection and repair, and onsite inspections and installations. In addition, this segment produces specialty steel; and distributes tool steels, alloys, and carbon round bars. The Air and Liquid Processing segment produces custom-engineered finned tube heat exchange coils and related heat transfer products for various industries, including nuclear power generation, automotive, industrial process, and HVAC; and air handling systems for use in commercial, institutional, and industrial buildings. This segment also provides centrifugal pumps for the refrigeration, power generation, and marine defense industries. Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Carnegie, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.