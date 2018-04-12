Reviewing AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) & Its Peers

AXA (OTCMKTS: AXAHY) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare AXA to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

AXA has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXA’s rivals have a beta of 1.07, meaning that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of AXA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AXA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXA N/A N/A N/A AXA Competitors 4.44% 4.85% 0.81%

Dividends

AXA pays an annual dividend of $1.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. AXA pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Life insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 28.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AXA and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXA 0 2 0 0 2.00 AXA Competitors 317 1125 1513 83 2.45

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 8.85%. Given AXA’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AXA and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AXA $111.32 billion $7.01 billion 9.50 AXA Competitors $22.37 billion $1.24 billion 15.95

AXA has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. AXA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AXA rivals beat AXA on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA (AXA) is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection. The Company’s segments include Life & Savings, Property & Casualty, Asset Management , Banking and Holding companies. The Life & Savings segment’s products include a range of investment and savings products, as well as Protection and Health products. The Property & Casualty segment includes a range of products, including mainly motor, household, property and general liability insurance. The Asset Management segment includes diversified asset management (including investment fund management) and related services. The Banking segment includes banking activities (retail banking, mortgage loans and savings) conducted in France, Belgium and Germany. The Holding companies segment includes all non-operational activities. It also operates through Maestro Health.

