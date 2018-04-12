Comparing Booking (BKNG) & Its Peers

Booking (NASDAQ: BKNG) is one of 120 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Booking to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booking and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $12.68 billion $2.34 billion 27.08 Booking Competitors $2.38 billion $315.40 million 13.64

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Booking is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Booking and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 0 8 23 0 2.74 Booking Competitors 703 3561 6951 273 2.59

Booking presently has a consensus target price of $2,091.62, suggesting a potential upside of 0.28%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 7.08%. Given Booking’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Booking has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Booking has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking’s competitors have a beta of 0.66, meaning that their average stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 18.46% 21.12% 10.16% Booking Competitors 5.39% -51.24% 2.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.0% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Booking beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

