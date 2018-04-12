Financial Review: BP Midstream Partners GP (BPMP) vs. Archrock Partners (APLP)

BP Midstream Partners GP (NYSE: BPMP) and Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.7% of BP Midstream Partners GP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Archrock Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Archrock Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BP Midstream Partners GP and Archrock Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners GP 0 6 3 0 2.33 Archrock Partners 0 5 1 0 2.17

BP Midstream Partners GP presently has a consensus target price of $20.88, suggesting a potential upside of 19.49%. Archrock Partners has a consensus target price of $16.63, suggesting a potential upside of 18.24%. Given BP Midstream Partners GP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BP Midstream Partners GP is more favorable than Archrock Partners.

Profitability

This table compares BP Midstream Partners GP and Archrock Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners GP N/A N/A N/A Archrock Partners -0.08% 3.74% 0.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BP Midstream Partners GP and Archrock Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners GP $108.15 million 16.92 $60.87 million $0.21 83.19 Archrock Partners $557.50 million 1.81 -$420,000.00 $0.27 52.07

BP Midstream Partners GP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Archrock Partners. Archrock Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BP Midstream Partners GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

BP Midstream Partners GP pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Archrock Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. BP Midstream Partners GP pays out 342.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Archrock Partners pays out 422.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

BP Midstream Partners GP beats Archrock Partners on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

BP Midstream Partners GP Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, operates, and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems located in the United States. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas. BP Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of BP Pipelines (North America) Inc.

Archrock Partners Company Profile

Archrock Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas contract operations services to customers in the United States. The company's contract operations services primarily include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers. It serves companies engaged in various aspects of the oil and natural gas industry, including oil and natural gas producers, processors, gatherers, transporters, and storage providers. The company markets its services through sales and field service personnel. Archrock General Partner, L.P. operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Exterran Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Archrock Partners, L.P. in November 2015. Archrock Partners, L.P. was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.