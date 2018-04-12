Head-To-Head Comparison: Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) versus LightPath Technologies (LPTH)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) and Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of Control4 shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Control4 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Control4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies 21.23% 27.07% 17.19% Control4 6.53% 12.74% 10.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LightPath Technologies and Control4, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Control4 0 1 7 0 2.88

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.95, indicating a potential upside of 32.29%. Control4 has a consensus price target of $29.57, indicating a potential upside of 36.46%. Given Control4’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Control4 is more favorable than LightPath Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Control4’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $28.37 million 2.02 $7.70 million $0.38 5.87 Control4 $244.73 million 2.30 $15.97 million $0.75 28.89

Control4 has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Control4, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Control4 has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Control4 beats LightPath Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer and integrator of families of precision molded aspheric optics, fiber-optic collimator, GRADIUM glass lenses and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and distributes optical components and assemblies utilizing the optical processes and manufacturing technologies. The Company also performs research and development for optical solutions for the traditional optics markets and communications markets. The Company’s products are incorporated into a range of applications by its customers in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors.

Control4 Company Profile

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs. Its Control4 solution integrates various third-party devices and systems into a unified solution for mainstream consumers. Through its unified software platform, consumers can interact with their entire automated home without learning multiple interfaces or various remote controls. Its Control4 product line is the Control4 Home Operating System (C4 OS), and the associated application software and software development kits (SDKs). Its products with embedded software and services include controllers, interface devices, lighting products, comfort products, security products and communication products.

