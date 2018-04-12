Reviewing CoStar Group (CSGP) and FIS (FIS)

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) and FIS (NYSE:FIS) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.2% of CoStar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of FIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of CoStar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of FIS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CoStar Group and FIS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 1 0 8 0 2.78 FIS 0 3 10 0 2.77

CoStar Group currently has a consensus target price of $378.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.85%. FIS has a consensus target price of $105.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.01%. Given FIS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FIS is more favorable than CoStar Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoStar Group and FIS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $965.23 million 13.76 $122.69 million $3.87 95.05 FIS $9.12 billion 3.51 $1.32 billion $4.42 21.90

FIS has higher revenue and earnings than CoStar Group. FIS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoStar Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

FIS pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CoStar Group does not pay a dividend. FIS pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and FIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 12.71% 6.75% 5.51% FIS 14.46% 14.46% 6.00%

Risk & Volatility

CoStar Group has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FIS has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FIS beats CoStar Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators. In addition, the company offers CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, CoStar Investment Analysis Request, CoStar Real Estate Manager Corporate Edition, and CoStar Real Estate Manager Retail Edition that are real estate management software solutions; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar Brokerage Applications. Further, it offers LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Power Listings for commercial real estate professionals and other customers to market their listings; LoopNet Premium Searcher for members searching for commercial real estate; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, and The Screening Pros; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch that are online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest that are online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

FIS Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides capital markets, asset management, and insurance solutions, as well as banking and payments solutions to financial institutions, such as securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and retail banking and payment services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

