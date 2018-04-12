Financial Survey: CURO Group (CURO) vs. Walker & Dunlop (WD)

CURO Group (NYSE: CURO) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CURO Group and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Walker & Dunlop 0 0 2 0 3.00

CURO Group currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.92%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $55.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.02%. Given CURO Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

Dividends

Walker & Dunlop pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. CURO Group does not pay a dividend. Walker & Dunlop pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CURO Group and Walker & Dunlop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $963.63 million 0.86 $49.15 million $1.84 10.14 Walker & Dunlop $711.86 million 2.58 $211.12 million $4.76 12.54

Walker & Dunlop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CURO Group. CURO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group N/A N/A N/A Walker & Dunlop 29.66% 21.33% 5.11%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats CURO Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which conducts its operations through Walker & Dunlop, LLC. The Company provides commercial real estate financial products and services primarily to developers and owners of multifamily properties. The Company originates, sells and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products, including Multifamily Finance, Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Finance, Capital Markets, and Proprietary Capital. It originates and sells loans through the programs of the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac, and together with Fannie Mae, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) and the Federal Housing Administration, a division of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (together with Ginnie Mae, HUD).

