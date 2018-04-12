Comparing Wolverine World Wide (WWW) & Differential Brands Group (DFBG)

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) and Differential Brands Group (NASDAQ:DFBG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Wolverine World Wide has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Differential Brands Group has a beta of -1.99, indicating that its share price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Wolverine World Wide and Differential Brands Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide 0 8 4 0 2.33 Differential Brands Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus target price of $28.41, suggesting a potential downside of 8.89%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Wolverine World Wide is more favorable than Differential Brands Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and Differential Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide 0.01% 16.20% 6.63% Differential Brands Group -1.49% -20.52% -4.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and Differential Brands Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide $2.35 billion 1.27 $300,000.00 $1.64 19.01 Differential Brands Group $164.05 million 0.11 -$2.45 million ($0.94) -1.40

Wolverine World Wide has higher revenue and earnings than Differential Brands Group. Differential Brands Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolverine World Wide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Wolverine World Wide pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Differential Brands Group does not pay a dividend. Wolverine World Wide pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Differential Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.4% of Differential Brands Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats Differential Brands Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses. It also operates a performance leather business. The Wolverine Leathers Division markets pigskin leather for use primarily in the footwear industry.

Differential Brands Group Company Profile

Differential Brands Group Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and licensing of apparel products and accessories under the Robert Graham brand name worldwide. It operates through Wholesale and Consumer Direct segments. The company's product line includes men's sport shirts, denim jeans, pants, shorts, sweaters, knits, T-shirts, sportcoats, outerwear, and swimwear; shoes, belts, small leather goods, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored clothing, headwear, eye and sun glasses, jewelry, hosiery, underwear, loungewear, and fragrances for men that are produced through third parties under various license agreements; and women's apparel. It also offers denim jeans, pants, shirts, jackets, and other bottoms for women, men, and children under the Hudson brand name; and footwear and apparel products and accessories under the SWIMS brand name, as well as licenses Hudson children's products. The company sells its products through 30 Robert Graham brand full-price retail stores and outlet stores; Robert Graham catalogs; and SWIMS brand outlet store, as well as online through hudsonjeans.com, robertgraham.us, and swims.com Websites. Differential Brands Group Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Commerce, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.