Reviewing Duluth (DLTH) & Tailored Brands (TLRD)

Duluth (NASDAQ: DLTH) and Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Duluth and Tailored Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duluth 4.95% 17.37% 10.48% Tailored Brands 2.93% -245.27% 5.11%

Dividends

Tailored Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Duluth does not pay a dividend. Tailored Brands pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Duluth shares are held by institutional investors. 70.4% of Duluth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Tailored Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Duluth and Tailored Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duluth 0 3 5 0 2.63 Tailored Brands 0 3 4 0 2.57

Duluth presently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 14.82%. Tailored Brands has a consensus price target of $17.20, indicating a potential downside of 40.17%. Given Duluth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Duluth is more favorable than Tailored Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Duluth and Tailored Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duluth $471.45 million 1.21 $23.35 million $0.67 29.03 Tailored Brands $3.30 billion 0.43 $96.70 million $2.20 13.07

Tailored Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Duluth. Tailored Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duluth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Duluth has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Duluth beats Tailored Brands on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc. sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked. Duluth Holdings Inc. markets its products through its Website, catalogs, and retail stores. As of March 1, 2018, it operated 32 retail stores. The company was formerly known as GEMPLER'S, Inc. and changed its name to Duluth Holdings Inc. Duluth Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. Duluth Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Ariens Company.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, dress pants, ties, shoes, and accessories for men in classic, modern, and slim fits in various sizes; and a selection of tuxedo and suit rental products. It also offers women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, shoes, and accessories; children's apparel; alteration services; and retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming services. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 1,667 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, Joseph Abboud, Moores, K&G, and The Tuxedo Shop @ Macy's brands; menswearhouse.com, josbank.com, and josephabboud.com Internet sites; and 39 retail dry cleaning, laundry, and heirlooming facilities. The Corporate Apparel segment provides corporate apparel uniforms and work wear to workforces under the Twin Hill, Dimensions, Alexandra, and Yaffy brands through various channels, including managed corporate accounts and catalogs, as well as through twinhill.com, dimensions.co.uk, and alexandra.co.uk Internet sites. This segment serves companies and organizations in the airline, retail grocery, retail, banking, distribution, travel and leisure, postal, security, healthcare, and public sectors. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

