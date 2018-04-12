Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is one of 25 public companies in the “Computer & office equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Extreme Networks to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extreme Networks and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks $598.12 million -$8.51 million 31.59 Extreme Networks Competitors $12.01 billion $456.58 million 19.01

Extreme Networks’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Extreme Networks. Extreme Networks is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Extreme Networks and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks 0 0 5 0 3.00 Extreme Networks Competitors 310 1737 2312 86 2.49

Extreme Networks currently has a consensus price target of $16.70, indicating a potential upside of 55.49%. As a group, “Computer & office equipment” companies have a potential upside of 5.72%. Given Extreme Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Extreme Networks is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Extreme Networks and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks -2.72% 44.24% 8.63% Extreme Networks Competitors -2.03% -4.50% 3.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Extreme Networks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of shares of all “Computer & office equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Extreme Networks has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extreme Networks’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extreme Networks beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc. provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. It offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that delivers Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks. The company also provides ExtremeControl, a network access control solution that allows the enterprises to unify the security of their wired and wireless networks with visibility and control over users, devices, and applications; and ExtremeAnalytics, a network-powered application analytics and optimization solution, which captures, aggregates, analyzes, correlates, and reports network data that enables in decision making and enhancing business performance. In addition, it offers ExtremeCloud, a wired and wireless cloud network management solution, which offers advanced visibility and control over users and applications. The company sells and markets its products through distributors, resellers, and field sales organizations. It serves enterprises and organizations in education, healthcare, manufacturing, hospitality, transportation, and logistics, as well as government agencies. Extreme Networks, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

