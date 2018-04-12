Flowserve (FLS) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

Flowserve (NYSE: FLS) is one of 8 public companies in the “Pumps & pumping equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Flowserve to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Flowserve and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowserve -0.04% 10.36% 3.69% Flowserve Competitors 6.47% 13.89% 6.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of shares of all “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Flowserve shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flowserve and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flowserve $3.66 billion $2.65 million 34.01 Flowserve Competitors $2.35 billion $150.30 million 22.30

Flowserve has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Flowserve is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flowserve and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowserve 1 10 3 0 2.14 Flowserve Competitors 73 455 418 8 2.38

Flowserve currently has a consensus target price of $43.45, indicating a potential downside of 6.06%. As a group, “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies have a potential upside of 5.80%. Given Flowserve’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flowserve has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Flowserve pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Flowserve pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Flowserve has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Flowserve has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowserve’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Flowserve competitors beat Flowserve on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of flow control systems. The Company’s segments include Engineered Product Division, Industrial Product Division and Flow Control Division. Its geographic segments include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. It develops and manufactures precision-engineered flow control equipment integral to the movement, control and protection of the flow of materials in its customer’s critical processes. Its product portfolio of pumps, valves, seals, automation and aftermarket services supports infrastructure industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation and water management. It offers aftermarket equipment services, such as installation, diagnostics, repair and retrofitting through manufacturing platform and network of Quick Response Centers. Its products include oil and gas, general industries, chemical, power generation and water management.

