Reviewing Greene King (GKNGY) & Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN)

Greene King (OTCMKTS: GKNGY) and Dunkin’ Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Greene King and Dunkin’ Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene King $2.87 billion 0.79 $196.23 million $1.83 8.01 Dunkin’ Brands $860.50 million 5.85 $350.90 million $2.43 25.03

Dunkin’ Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Greene King. Greene King is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dunkin’ Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Greene King has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunkin’ Brands has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of Dunkin’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Dunkin’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greene King and Dunkin’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene King N/A N/A N/A Dunkin’ Brands 40.77% -190.44% 6.67%

Dividends

Greene King pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Dunkin’ Brands pays an annual dividend of $1.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Greene King pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dunkin’ Brands pays out 57.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Greene King is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Greene King and Dunkin’ Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene King 0 0 0 0 N/A Dunkin’ Brands 1 8 9 0 2.44

Dunkin’ Brands has a consensus target price of $63.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.95%. Given Dunkin’ Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dunkin’ Brands is more favorable than Greene King.

Summary

Dunkin’ Brands beats Greene King on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greene King

Greene King plc operates as a pub retailer and brewer in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Pub Company, Pub Partners, and Brewing & Brands segments. Its retail brands and formats include Greene King Local Pubs, Hungry Horse, Flaming Grill, Farmhouse Inns, and Chef & Brewer. The company is also involved in brewing, marketing, and selling beer under the Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale, and Belhaven Best brands. In addition, Greene King plc engages in the employment, financing, pension trustee, and property businesses. It operates 2,924 pubs, restaurants, and hotels across England, Wales, and Scotland, including 1,769 retail pubs, restaurants, and hotels, and 1,155 tenanted, leased, and franchised pubs. Greene King plc was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in Bury St Edmunds, the United Kingdom.

About Dunkin’ Brands

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 30, 2017, the company had 12,538 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 7,982 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. It franchises restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Greene King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene King and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.