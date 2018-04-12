Reviewing Huazhu Hotels Group (HTHT) & Its Rivals

Huazhu Hotels Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) is one of 30 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Huazhu Hotels Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Huazhu Hotels Group has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huazhu Hotels Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.1% of Huazhu Hotels Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.6% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Huazhu Hotels Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huazhu Hotels Group 0 1 4 0 2.80 Huazhu Hotels Group Competitors 307 1438 2180 73 2.51

Huazhu Hotels Group currently has a consensus price target of $118.80, indicating a potential downside of 10.51%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Huazhu Hotels Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huazhu Hotels Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Huazhu Hotels Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huazhu Hotels Group 15.13% 20.27% 8.49% Huazhu Hotels Group Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huazhu Hotels Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Huazhu Hotels Group $1.26 billion $190.15 million 51.06 Huazhu Hotels Group Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 162.05

Huazhu Hotels Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Huazhu Hotels Group. Huazhu Hotels Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Huazhu Hotels Group competitors beat Huazhu Hotels Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Huazhu Hotels Group

China Lodging Group, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under the Joya Hotel, Manxin Hotels & Resorts, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, Hi Inn, Grand Mercure Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, and Ibis Hotel brand names for business and leisure traveler customers. As of December 31, 2015, the company had 624 leased and owned hotels, 2,471 manachised hotels, and 174 franchised hotels in operation; and 15 leased and owned hotels, and 427 manachised and franchised hotels under development. China Lodging Group, Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.