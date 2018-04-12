Insteel Industries (IIIN) versus The Competition Financial Review

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ: IIIN) is one of 10 publicly-traded companies in the “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Insteel Industries to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insteel Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insteel Industries $388.87 million $22.54 million N/A Insteel Industries Competitors $4.27 billion $67.24 million 11.11

Insteel Industries’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Insteel Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Insteel Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insteel Industries 6.67% 10.13% 7.77% Insteel Industries Competitors 2.07% 6.55% 3.46%

Risk and Volatility

Insteel Industries has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insteel Industries’ competitors have a beta of 1.88, indicating that their average share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Insteel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. As a group, “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 69.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Insteel Industries and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insteel Industries 0 1 1 0 2.50 Insteel Industries Competitors 37 146 119 3 2.29

Insteel Industries presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.04%. As a group, “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies have a potential upside of 2.52%. Given Insteel Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Insteel Industries is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.6% of Insteel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Insteel Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Steel works, blast furnaces, & rolling & finishing mills” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Insteel Industries beats its competitors on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company markets prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures. The company's WWR engineered reinforcing product is used in nonresidential and residential construction. It produces a range of WWR products, including engineered structural mesh (ESM), concrete pipe reinforcement (CPR), and standard welded wire reinforcement (SWWR). ESM is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement for concrete elements or structures serving as a reinforcing solution for hot-rolled rebar; CPR is an engineered made-to-order product that is used as the primary reinforcement in concrete pipe, box culverts, and precast manholes for drainage and sewage systems, water treatment facilities, and other related applications; and SWWR is a secondary reinforcing product for crack control applications in residential and light nonresidential construction, including driveways, sidewalks, and various slab-on-grade applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives to the manufacturers of concrete products, distributors, rebar fabricators, and contractors primarily in the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. Insteel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

