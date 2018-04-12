Head to Head Contrast: Kaydon (KDN) vs. Barnes Group (B)

Barnes Group (NYSE: B) and Kaydon (NYSE:KDN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barnes Group and Kaydon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnes Group $1.44 billion 2.23 $59.41 million $2.88 20.92 Kaydon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Barnes Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kaydon.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Barnes Group and Kaydon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barnes Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Kaydon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barnes Group currently has a consensus price target of $67.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.20%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of Barnes Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Barnes Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Barnes Group and Kaydon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnes Group 4.15% 12.36% 6.87% Kaydon N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Barnes Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Kaydon does not pay a dividend. Barnes Group pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barnes Group has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Barnes Group beats Kaydon on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc. is an industrial and aerospace manufacturer and service provider, serving a range of end markets and customers. The Company’s engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions are used in applications that provide transportation, manufacturing, healthcare products and technology to the world. Its segments include Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment is engaged in the manufacturing of precision parts, products and systems for applications serving a customer base in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices and energy. The Industrial segment includes the Molding Solutions, Nitrogen Gas Products and Engineered Components business units. The Aerospace segment includes the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) business and the aftermarket business, which includes maintenance repair and overhaul services and the manufacture and delivery of aerospace aftermarket spare parts.

Kaydon Company Profile

Kaydon Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of engineered, performance-critical products supplying a diverse customer base. The Company’s segments include Friction Control Products and Velocity Control Products, and Industrial Products. The Company’s principal products include bearings and components, filters and filter housings, custom rings, shaft seals, linear deceleration and vibration isolation products, specialty balls, fuel cleansing systems, gas-phase air filtration systems and replacement media, industrial presses and metal alloy products. These products are used by customers in a variety of aerospace, defense, specialized robotics, medical, alternative energy, material handling, machine tool positioning, security, electronic and other industrial applications. On June 5, 2012, the Company completed the acquisition of Fabreeka Group Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.