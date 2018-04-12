Head to Head Contrast: LHC Group (LHCG) vs. Its Competitors

LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) is one of 7 publicly-traded companies in the “Home health care services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare LHC Group to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of LHC Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of shares of all “Home health care services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of LHC Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of shares of all “Home health care services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LHC Group and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LHC Group $1.07 billion $50.11 million 29.22 LHC Group Competitors $1.16 billion $22.39 million 27.34

LHC Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than LHC Group. LHC Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LHC Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LHC Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 LHC Group Competitors 46 178 233 7 2.43

LHC Group currently has a consensus price target of $77.56, suggesting a potential upside of 9.67%. As a group, “Home health care services” companies have a potential downside of 4.67%. Given LHC Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LHC Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares LHC Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LHC Group 4.67% 9.18% 5.94% LHC Group Competitors 3.30% 16.82% 8.31%

Volatility & Risk

LHC Group has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LHC Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.64, meaning that their average stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LHC Group beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company provides post-acute healthcare services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospice agencies, community-based services agencies and long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs). The Company operates through four segments: home health services, hospice services, community-based services and facility-based services. Through its home health services segment, the Company offers a range of services, including skilled nursing, medically oriented social services, and physical, occupational and speech therapy. Through its hospice services segment, the Company offers a range of services, including pain and symptom management, and emotional and spiritual support. Its community-based service operations offer a range of services to patients in their home or in a medical facility. The services range from assistance with grooming, medication reminders and meal preparation. It provides facility-based services principally through its LTACHs.

