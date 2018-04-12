Reviewing Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) and Dover Motorsports (DVD)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -0.24% -1.71% -0.32% Dover Motorsports 18.03% 7.31% 4.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Live Nation Entertainment and Dover Motorsports, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 1 7 0 2.88 Dover Motorsports 0 0 1 0 3.00

Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 29.35%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $10.34 billion 0.77 -$97.64 million ($0.48) -79.46 Dover Motorsports $46.74 million 1.58 $8.42 million $0.10 20.00

Dover Motorsports has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Nation Entertainment. Live Nation Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dover Motorsports, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dover Motorsports pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Live Nation Entertainment does not pay a dividend. Dover Motorsports pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.3% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Live Nation Entertainment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content. The Ticketing segment is an agency business that sells tickets for events on behalf of its clients. The Artist Nation segment provides management services to music artists in exchange for a commission on the earnings of artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment employs sales force that creates and maintains relationships with sponsors to allow businesses to reach customers through its concert, venue, artist relationship and ticketing assets, including advertising on its Websites.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

