Comparing Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) and Civeo (CVEO)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Civeo shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Civeo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civeo has a beta of 4.4, indicating that its stock price is 340% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Live Nation Entertainment and Civeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 1 7 0 2.88 Civeo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 28.91%. Civeo has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Civeo.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Civeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -0.24% -1.71% -0.32% Civeo -27.65% -16.46% -9.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Civeo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $10.34 billion 0.77 -$97.64 million ($0.48) -79.71 Civeo $382.28 million 1.38 -$105.71 million N/A N/A

Live Nation Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Civeo.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Civeo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. is a live entertainment company. The Company’s businesses consist of the promotion of live events, including ticketing, sponsorship and advertising. Its segments include Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, Ticketing and Artist Nation. The Concerts segment is engaged in promotion of live music events in its owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues; operation and management of music venues; production of music festivals, and creation of associated content. The Ticketing segment is an agency business that sells tickets for events on behalf of its clients. The Artist Nation segment provides management services to music artists in exchange for a commission on the earnings of artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment employs sales force that creates and maintains relationships with sponsors to allow businesses to reach customers through its concert, venue, artist relationship and ticketing assets, including advertising on its Websites.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers catering and food, housekeeping, recreation facility, laundry and facility management, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communications, and personnel logistics services, as well as camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. The company operates 19 lodges and villages with approximately 24,000 rooms; 7 open camp properties; and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. It serves oil and natural gas, mining, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

