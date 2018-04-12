Midstates Petroleum (MPO) & Its Competitors Financial Contrast

Midstates Petroleum (NYSE: MPO) is one of 160 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Midstates Petroleum to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Midstates Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Midstates Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Midstates Petroleum and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midstates Petroleum 0 1 0 0 2.00 Midstates Petroleum Competitors 1536 6713 10037 307 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 13.70%. Given Midstates Petroleum’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Midstates Petroleum has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Midstates Petroleum and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midstates Petroleum -37.23% 7.06% 5.21% Midstates Petroleum Competitors -0.88% -46.80% 3.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midstates Petroleum and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Midstates Petroleum $228.75 million -$85.07 million 8.96 Midstates Petroleum Competitors $9.52 billion $308.48 million 23.22

Midstates Petroleum’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Midstates Petroleum. Midstates Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Midstates Petroleum has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midstates Petroleum’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Midstates Petroleum competitors beat Midstates Petroleum on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Midstates Petroleum Company Profile

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Midstates Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midstates Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.