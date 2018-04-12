Head to Head Comparison: National CineMedia (NCMI) & Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) and Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National CineMedia and Global Payments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National CineMedia $426.10 million 1.02 $2.50 million $0.40 13.78 Global Payments $3.98 billion 4.39 $468.42 million $4.01 27.32

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than National CineMedia. National CineMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

National CineMedia has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Payments has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National CineMedia and Global Payments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National CineMedia 0.12% -55.42% 2.25% Global Payments 11.78% 17.94% 5.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for National CineMedia and Global Payments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National CineMedia 1 4 2 0 2.14 Global Payments 2 2 23 0 2.78

National CineMedia presently has a consensus price target of $7.92, indicating a potential upside of 43.68%. Global Payments has a consensus price target of $109.38, indicating a potential downside of 0.16%. Given National CineMedia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe National CineMedia is more favorable than Global Payments.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of National CineMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Global Payments shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of National CineMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Global Payments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National CineMedia pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.3%. Global Payments pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. National CineMedia pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Payments pays out 1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Global Payments beats National CineMedia on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. It owns and operates the digital in-theatre network in North America, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events. The company was founded on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc. is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services. The Company’s segments target customers in various industries, including financial services, gaming, government, healthcare, professional services, restaurants, retail, universities, not-for-profit organizations and utilities. It provides services across a range of channels to merchants and partners in over 30 countries throughout North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and Brazil. The Company performs a series of services, including authorization, electronic draft capture, file transfers to facilitate funds settlement and certain exception-based, back office support services, such as chargeback and retrieval resolution.

