Reviewing SenesTech (SNES) and Evogene (EVGN)

SenesTech (NASDAQ: SNES) and Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

SenesTech has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evogene has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of SenesTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of Evogene shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of SenesTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SenesTech and Evogene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SenesTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Evogene 0 0 0 0 N/A

SenesTech currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,670.83%. Given SenesTech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SenesTech is more favorable than Evogene.

Profitability

This table compares SenesTech and Evogene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SenesTech -23,626.92% -194.40% -150.29% Evogene -616.33% -27.15% -24.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SenesTech and Evogene’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SenesTech $50,000.00 158.50 -$12.28 million ($1.12) -0.43 Evogene $3.38 million 23.08 -$20.83 million ($0.81) -3.74

SenesTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evogene. Evogene is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SenesTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc. develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including plant-based fertility control, feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Flagstaff, Arizona.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd. (Evogene) is a biotechnology company for the improvement of crop productivity. The Company is engaged in developing seed traits for improved yield and abiotic stress tolerance, seed traits for biotic stress resistance, herbicides and bio-stimulants. The Company operates a seed business under its subsidiary Evofuel Ltd. (Evofuel). It operates through two segments. Its Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to improve plant performance. The Company’s Evofuel segment develops species of the castor bean plant for second generation feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. Its Crop Enhancement (CE) division is developing two types of products: CE seed traits, are seed traits having improved yield and abiotic stress tolerance, and ag-biologicals, which focuses on microbial-based bio-stimulants. The Company’s Crop Protection (CP) division is developing two types of products: CP seed traits and ag-chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.