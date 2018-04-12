Reviewing Sunoco (SUN) & NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) and NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunoco and NGL Energy Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $11.72 billion 0.23 $149.00 million $2.29 12.04 NGL Energy Partners $13.02 billion 0.11 $136.81 million $0.95 11.96

Sunoco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NGL Energy Partners. NGL Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sunoco has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NGL Energy Partners has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and NGL Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.27% 17.06% 3.94% NGL Energy Partners -0.97% -1.85% -0.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sunoco and NGL Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 2 6 5 0 2.23 NGL Energy Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50

Sunoco presently has a consensus target price of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 13.05%. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.44%. Given NGL Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NGL Energy Partners is more favorable than Sunoco.

Dividends

Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.0%. NGL Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Sunoco pays out 144.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NGL Energy Partners pays out 164.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sunoco has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.0% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of NGL Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sunoco beats NGL Energy Partners on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail. The Wholesale segment sells motor fuel to its retail segment and external customers. The Retail segment operates convenience stores selling a range of merchandise, food items, services and motor fuel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 1,345 convenience stores and fuel outlets in over 20 states, offering merchandise, food service, motor fuel and other services.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada, as well as offers terminaling and storage services through its 21 terminals in the United States. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as re-sellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

