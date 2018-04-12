Reviewing Sysco (SYY) and Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Sysco (NYSE: SYY) and Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sysco and Domino’s Pizza’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysco $55.37 billion 0.57 $1.14 billion $2.48 24.40 Domino’s Pizza $2.79 billion 3.57 $277.90 million $5.34 43.35

Sysco has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza. Sysco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Domino’s Pizza, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Sysco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of Sysco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sysco and Domino’s Pizza’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysco 2.10% 61.02% 7.78% Domino’s Pizza 9.97% -12.02% 34.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sysco and Domino’s Pizza, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysco 0 5 6 0 2.55 Domino’s Pizza 0 8 14 0 2.64

Sysco presently has a consensus price target of $64.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.43%. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus price target of $233.05, suggesting a potential upside of 0.68%. Given Sysco’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sysco is more favorable than Domino’s Pizza.

Risk & Volatility

Sysco has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sysco pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Domino’s Pizza pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Sysco pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Domino’s Pizza pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sysco has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years and Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Sysco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Sysco on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues through 324 distribution facilities. Sysco Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores. As of February 20, 2018 it operated approximately 14,800 stores in approximately 85 markets. Domino's Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

