Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Critical Analysis

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Restaurant Brands International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Texas Roadhouse $2.22 billion 1.93 $131.52 million $1.97 30.49 Restaurant Brands International $4.58 billion 2.98 $648.80 million $2.10 26.61

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Texas Roadhouse. Restaurant Brands International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Texas Roadhouse and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Texas Roadhouse 5.93% 17.20% 11.39% Restaurant Brands International 12.70% 24.56% 4.49%

Volatility & Risk

Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Texas Roadhouse and Restaurant Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Texas Roadhouse 1 11 10 0 2.41 Restaurant Brands International 0 4 14 0 2.78

Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus price target of $58.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.03%. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus price target of $69.69, indicating a potential upside of 24.69%. Given Restaurant Brands International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Restaurant Brands International is more favorable than Texas Roadhouse.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.7% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Restaurant Brands International pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Texas Roadhouse pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Restaurant Brands International pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Restaurant Brands International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Restaurant Brands International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Texas Roadhouse on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes. The Company also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, and an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. The Company offers an assortment of wings, sandwiches, pizzas and burgers, including its bacon grind patty. In addition, the Company also offers its guests a selection of chicken, beef, fish and seafood. Other menu items include specialty appetizers, such as the Cactus Blossom and Rattlesnake Bites. As of December 27, 2016, the Company had 23 franchisees that operated 86 Texas Roadhouse restaurants in 23 states and six foreign countries.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,748 TH restaurants, 16,767 BK restaurants, and 2,892 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries and U.S. territories worldwide. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

