Reviewing Briggs & Stratton (BGG) & Tri-Tech (TRITF)

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) and Tri-Tech (OTCMKTS:TRITF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Briggs & Stratton has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tri-Tech has a beta of 63.45, suggesting that its stock price is 6,245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of Briggs & Stratton shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Briggs & Stratton shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Tri-Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Briggs & Stratton and Tri-Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton 0 3 0 0 2.00 Tri-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Briggs & Stratton currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.27%. Given Briggs & Stratton’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Briggs & Stratton is more favorable than Tri-Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and Tri-Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton 1.31% 10.25% 3.61% Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Briggs & Stratton pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Tri-Tech does not pay a dividend. Briggs & Stratton pays out 42.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Briggs & Stratton has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and Tri-Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton $1.79 billion 0.49 $56.65 million $1.31 15.47 Tri-Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Briggs & Stratton has higher revenue and earnings than Tri-Tech.

Summary

Briggs & Stratton beats Tri-Tech on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. Its products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications that include portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. This segment also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. The Products segment primarily provides a line of portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, lawn and garden power equipment, turf care, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution, including consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, and independent dealers and distributors under its own brands, such as Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands comprising Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

About Tri-Tech

Tri-Tech Holding Inc. is a provider of integrated solutions, products and technologies to water resource management and environmental protection industries. It operates in three segments: Water, Wastewater Treatment and Municipal Infrastructure, Water Resource Management System and Engineering Services, and Industrial Pollution Control and Safety. Through its subsidiaries, VIE affiliates and joint venture partnership, the Company provides third-party products, integrated system and other services for the purposes of water resource monitoring, development, utilization and protection. The Company designs water works and customized facilities for reclaiming and reusing water, sewage treatment and solid waste disposal for China’s municipalities. The Company designs systems that track natural waterway levels for drought control, monitor groundwater quality and manage water resources. On June 9, 2011, the Company acquired J&Y International Inc.

