Versum Materials (VSM) versus Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr (BNTGY) Head-To-Head Survey

Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr (OTCMKTS: BNTGY) and Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Versum Materials has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr and Versum Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr $13.27 billion 0.68 $407.81 million $0.52 22.58 Versum Materials $1.13 billion 3.60 $193.00 million $1.91 19.50

Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr has higher revenue and earnings than Versum Materials. Versum Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr and Versum Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr 0 1 0 0 2.00 Versum Materials 0 1 6 0 2.86

Versum Materials has a consensus price target of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Versum Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Versum Materials is more favorable than Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr.

Profitability

This table compares Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr and Versum Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr 3.04% 9.16% 3.66% Versum Materials 13.55% 6,666.66% 17.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Versum Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Versum Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Versum Materials pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Versum Materials pays out 10.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Versum Materials beats Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brenntag AG, Muehleim/Ruhr Company Profile

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, provides distribution solutions for industrial and specialty chemicals worldwide. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc. is a provider of solutions to the semiconductor and display industries. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, transportation and handling of specialty materials. Its segments include Materials; Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S), and Corporate. The Materials segment is an integrated provider of specialty materials for the electronics industry, focusing on the integrated circuit and flat-panel display markets. The DS&S segment designs, manufactures, installs, operates, and maintains chemical and gas delivery and distribution systems for specialty gases and chemicals delivered directly to its customers’ manufacturing tools. The Company is engaged in molecular design and synthesis, purification, advanced analytics, formulation development and containers and delivery systems for the handling of high purity materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG Muehleim/Ruhr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG Muehleim/Ruhr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.