Contrasting Western Gas Partners (WES) and Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx (NYSE: MPLX) and Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mplx and Western Gas Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mplx $3.87 billion 6.80 $794.00 million $1.06 31.25 Western Gas Partners $2.25 billion 2.99 $567.48 million $1.30 33.87

Mplx has higher revenue and earnings than Western Gas Partners. Mplx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Gas Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.9% of Mplx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Western Gas Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Gas Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mplx has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Gas Partners has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mplx and Western Gas Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mplx 17.90% 6.98% 3.66% Western Gas Partners 25.24% 14.38% 7.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Mplx and Western Gas Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mplx 0 3 7 0 2.70 Western Gas Partners 0 6 6 0 2.50

Mplx currently has a consensus target price of $41.30, indicating a potential upside of 24.66%. Western Gas Partners has a consensus target price of $53.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.27%. Given Mplx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mplx is more favorable than Western Gas Partners.

Dividends

Mplx pays an annual dividend of $2.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Western Gas Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Mplx pays out 229.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Gas Partners pays out 283.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mplx has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Western Gas Partners has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Western Gas Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Western Gas Partners beats Mplx on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing segments. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. MPLX LP also engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. As of December 31, 2017, its assets included 1,613 miles and 2,360 miles of owned or leased and operated crude oil and product pipelines; partial ownership in 2,194 miles and 1,917 miles of crude oil and products pipelines; and a barge dock facility with approximately 78 thousand barrels per day (mbpd) of crude oil throughput capacity; crude oil and product storage facilities with approximately 18,642 thousands of barrels (mbbls) of available storage capacity. The company's assets also comprised 9 butane and propane storage caverns with approximately 2,755 mbbls of NGL storage capacity; 59 light products terminal facilities, 1 leased terminal, and partial ownership in 2 terminals, with a combined total shell capacity of approximately 23.8 million barrels; 18 tow boats and 232 barges; and gathering and processing infrastructure, with approximately 5.9 one billion cubic feet of natural gas per day (bcf/d) of gathering capacity, 8.0 bcf/d of natural gas processing capacity, and approximately 610 mbpd of fractionation capacity. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. MPLX LP was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio.

Western Gas Partners Company Profile

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Gas Partners LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

