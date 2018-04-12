Revolution Bars Group (RBG) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.65

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) announced a dividend on Friday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:RBG traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 146.50 ($2.07). 146,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,128. Revolution Bars Group has a 12 month low of GBX 99 ($1.40) and a 12 month high of GBX 233 ($3.29).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.25) target price on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Numis Securities raised shares of Revolution Bars Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.83) price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd.

About Revolution Bars Group

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 69 bars, including 55 bars under the Revolution and 14 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

