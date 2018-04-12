RH (RH) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

RH (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of RH from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of RH from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.99.

NYSE:RH opened at $86.63 on Thursday. RH has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -148.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1,856.10, a PE ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.73.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 65.66%. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that RH will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 11,100 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.46, for a total value of $1,059,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,766 shares in the company, valued at $932,262.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen Boone sold 25,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $2,388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,595.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. It provides its products through its retail galleries and Source Books, as well as online through rh.com, rhmodern.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and waterworks.com Websites.

