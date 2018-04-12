TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,282 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of TETRA Technologies worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 23,839 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,269,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 341,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 159,913 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,023 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TETRA Technologies news, VP Elisabeth K. Evans bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,342 shares in the company, valued at $247,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TTI shares. Piper Jaffray set a $5.00 price objective on TETRA Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank cut TETRA Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TETRA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price objective on TETRA Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.20 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.80.

TTI stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $370.84, a PE ratio of -16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.95.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.40 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. TETRA Technologies’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. equities research analysts predict that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is an oil and gas services company. The Company focuses on completion fluids and associated products and services, water management, production well testing, offshore rig cooling, compression services and equipment, and offshore services, such as decommissioning and diving. It is composed of five segments organized into four divisions: Fluids, Production Testing, Compression and Offshore.

