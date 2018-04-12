Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.15 Million Position in Crocs (CROX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Crocs worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Crocs by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Crocs by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Crocs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of CROX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.75. 998,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,157.05, a PE ratio of -837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $199.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Crocs declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $431.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Has $2.15 Million Position in Crocs (CROX)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/rhumbline-advisers-buys-21004-shares-of-crocs-inc-crox-updated-updated-updated.html.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.