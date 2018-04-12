Lending Club (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Lending Club (NYSE:LC) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56,399 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Lending Club worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lending Club by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lending Club by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 341,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lending Club by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lending Club in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lending Club by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LC. UBS began coverage on shares of Lending Club in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lending Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lending Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lending Club from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lending Club from $5.60 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lending Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

NYSE:LC opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. Lending Club has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $1,394.72, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Lending Club (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $156.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.55 million. Lending Club had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. analysts expect that Lending Club will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen purchased 7,696,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,474,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,563,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,867.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,776,016 shares of company stock worth $27,761,077 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lending Club (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/rhumbline-advisers-sells-56399-shares-of-lendingclub-corp-lc-updated-updated.html.

Lending Club Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. Its marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and unsecured small business loans.

Receive News & Ratings for Lending Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lending Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.