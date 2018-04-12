Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (RYTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) will report earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.42). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($3.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.14.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

NASDAQ:RYTM traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 59,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,240. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.02 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s lead peptide product candidate is setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor, or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity.

