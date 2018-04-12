Rialto Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Rialto has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Rialto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002052 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta, YoBit and Livecoin. Rialto has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and approximately $17,018.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00800364 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00016430 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012938 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00040120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00161401 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00057648 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Rialto

Rialto was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,863,723 tokens. The official website for Rialto is www.rialto.ai. The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI. Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RIALTO.AI is an arbitrage and market maker in the landscape of cryptocurrencies, digital assets, and blockchain transactions. By providing liquidity and matching orders, RIALTO.AI wants to increase the efficiency of crypto markets, while earning a fraction on every transaction for their supporters. The utility of RIALTO.AI is carved into the proprietary nature of algorithms and software tools. They help identify trade opportunities, interpret the historical database, find data patterns, and adjust the parameters in real-time. “

Buying and Selling Rialto

Rialto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Rialto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

