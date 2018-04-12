Berenberg Bank Analysts Give RIB Software (ETR:RIB) a €40.00 Price Target

RIB Software (ETR:RIB) has been given a €40.00 ($49.38) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, April 4th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 108.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($22.84) price objective on RIB Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($43.21) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS set a €19.25 ($23.77) target price on RIB Software and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.54 ($32.77).

ETR:RIB traded down €0.19 ($0.23) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €19.43 ($23.99). The stock had a trading volume of 282,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,804. RIB Software has a one year low of €11.43 ($14.11) and a one year high of €35.16 ($43.41).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/rib-software-rib-given-a-40-00-price-target-by-berenberg-bank-analysts-updated.html.

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.