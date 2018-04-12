RIB Software (RIB) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on RIB Software (ETR:RIB) in a research report released on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RIB has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($43.21) price target on RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($39.51) price target on RIB Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS set a €19.25 ($23.77) price target on RIB Software and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €26.54 ($32.77).

RIB stock traded down €0.19 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €19.43 ($23.99). The company had a trading volume of 282,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,804. RIB Software has a one year low of €11.43 ($14.11) and a one year high of €35.16 ($43.41).

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/rib-software-rib-pt-set-at-40-00-by-berenberg-bank-updated-updated-updated.html.

About RIB Software

RIB Software SE designs, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction industry worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO, a software eco-system that helps digitalize enterprises in the building and construction industries; RIBTEC, an integrated software that allows structural member design and CAD/FEM-applications at the same time for structural and soil engineering, as well as for tunnel and bridge constructions; and RIB STRATIS, a software solution for the design, quantity calculation, execution, invoicing, and inventory management in road building, civil engineering, and surveying sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for RIB Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIB Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.