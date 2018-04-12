Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) & Plains Exploration & Production (PXP) Head-To-Head Survey

Rice Energy (NYSE: RICE) and Plains Exploration & Production (NYSE:PXP) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Rice Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Rice Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Rice Energy and Plains Exploration & Production, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rice Energy 0 17 3 0 2.15 Plains Exploration & Production 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rice Energy currently has a consensus price target of $27.53, suggesting a potential downside of 6.10%. Given Rice Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rice Energy is more favorable than Plains Exploration & Production.

Profitability

This table compares Rice Energy and Plains Exploration & Production’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rice Energy 12.25% -13.19% 2.20% Plains Exploration & Production N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rice Energy and Plains Exploration & Production’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rice Energy $778.91 million 8.58 -$269.75 million N/A N/A Plains Exploration & Production N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Plains Exploration & Production has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rice Energy.

Summary

Rice Energy beats Plains Exploration & Production on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rice Energy Company Profile

Rice Energy Inc. (Rice Energy) is an independent natural gas and oil company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) properties in the Appalachian Basin. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of natural gas, oil and NGLs. The Exploration and Production segment operates in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales. The Company controls approximately 231,000 net acres in the Marcellus and Ohio Utica Shale cores. It operates approximately 1,164 drilling locations. The Midstream segment is engaged in the gathering and compression of natural gas, oil and NGL production of, and in the provision of water services to support the well completion activities of, Rice Energy and third parties.

Plains Exploration & Production Company Profile

Plains Exploration & Production Company (PXP) is an independent energy company engaged in the upstream oil and gas business. The upstream business acquires, develops, explores for and produces oil and gas. Its upstream activities are located in the United States. PXP owns oil and gas properties with principal operations in Onshore California, Offshore California, the Gulf Coast Region, the Gulf of Mexico and the Rocky Mountains. As of December 31, 2011, it had estimated proved reserves of 410.9 million barrels of oil equivalent of which 59% was comprised of oil and 55% was proved developed. It has a total proved reserve life of approximately 12 years and a proved developed reserve life of approximately seven years. In May 2013, Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc completes acquisition of Plains Exploration & Production Company.

