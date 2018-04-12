Ride My Car (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Ride My Car (CURRENCY:RIDE) traded 91.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Ride My Car has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar. Ride My Car has a total market cap of $93,548.00 and $272.00 worth of Ride My Car was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ride My Car coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000213 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ride My Car Coin Profile

Ride My Car (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ride My Car’s total supply is 101,276,976 coins. Ride My Car’s official Twitter account is @ridemycar_team. Ride My Car’s official website is www.ridemycar.net.

Buying and Selling Ride My Car

Ride My Car can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Ride My Car directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ride My Car must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ride My Car using one of the exchanges listed above.

