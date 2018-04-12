Riecoin Hits Market Cap of $3.09 Million (RIC)

Riecoin (CURRENCY:RIC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 20th. Riecoin has a market cap of $3.09 million and $63,264.00 worth of Riecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Riecoin has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. One Riecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00001060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,846.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.06182130 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $663.90 or 0.09704120 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.01673420 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.02455790 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00204328 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00605762 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.99 or 0.02704030 BTC.

Riecoin Coin Profile

RIC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2014. Riecoin’s total supply is 42,556,350 coins. The Reddit community for Riecoin is /r/riecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Riecoin’s official website is riecoin.org. Riecoin’s official Twitter account is @riecoin.

Buying and Selling Riecoin

Riecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not presently possible to purchase Riecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Riecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Riecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

