Riecoin Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (RIC)

Riecoin (CURRENCY:RIC) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. Riecoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $52,838.00 worth of Riecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Riecoin has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. One Riecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00001032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,679.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $460.65 or 0.05927610 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $712.30 or 0.09165740 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.01563330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.58 or 0.02388010 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00195929 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.75 or 0.02647510 BTC.

Riecoin Coin Profile

Riecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2014. Riecoin’s total supply is 42,561,125 coins. Riecoin’s official website is riecoin.org. The Reddit community for Riecoin is /r/riecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Riecoin’s official Twitter account is @riecoin.

Riecoin Coin Trading

Riecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is not currently possible to buy Riecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Riecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Riecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

