Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 77,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,315.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.55%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/12/ritchie-bros-auctioneers-inc-rba-given-average-recommendation-of-hold-by-analysts-updated-updated.html.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc is a Canada-based holding company. The Company is an industrial auctioneer and used equipment distributor, selling used equipment and other assets. Its segments include Core Auction, which is a network of auction locations that conduct live, unreserved auctions with both on-site and online bidding, and Other, which includes its EquipmentOne and Mascus International Holding B.V.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.