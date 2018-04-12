Two Sigma Investments LP Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) by 2,989.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,702,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,647,635 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.16% of Rite Aid worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 173.9% in the third quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 858,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 545,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 34.2% in the third quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,896,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 992,918 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,593,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,734,500 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 52,907,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,227,000 after buying an additional 30,008,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $1.64 on Thursday. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $1,718.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Vetr downgraded Rite Aid from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.47 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rite Aid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services segments. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs; and a range of other merchandise, such as over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other everyday and convenience products.

