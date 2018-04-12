RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Purchases New Position in Bank of America (BAC)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,672,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,041 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,000,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 384,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,923,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 346,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 217,756 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $312,227.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bank of America to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.16 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.97.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

