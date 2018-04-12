Gotham Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Robert Half International (RHI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,256 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Robert Half International worth $15,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7,491.5% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 450,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after buying an additional 444,619 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,378,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after buying an additional 423,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,362,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 330.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 346,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 266,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.92. The company had a trading volume of 585,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,367.47, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.18. Robert Half International has a 12-month low of $42.92 and a 12-month high of $60.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

In other news, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $5,806,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael C. Buckley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $578,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,247 shares of company stock worth $25,936,679 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.20.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

