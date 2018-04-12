Robert Lunde Sells 23,500 Shares of New Carolin Gold Corp (TSE:LAD) Stock

New Carolin Gold Corp (TSE:LAD) Director Robert Lunde sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.43, for a total transaction of C$10,105.00.

Robert Lunde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 9th, Robert Lunde bought 7,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$3,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 11th, Robert Lunde bought 1,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$50.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00.

On Friday, April 6th, Robert Lunde bought 2,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,120.00.

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Robert Lunde acquired 13,500 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$6,210.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Robert Lunde acquired 4,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Robert Lunde acquired 10,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$4,400.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Robert Lunde acquired 19,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$7,600.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Robert Lunde acquired 1,500 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, with a total value of C$645.00.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Robert Lunde bought 2,000 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$820.00.

On Wednesday, March 7th, Robert Lunde bought 1,500 shares of New Carolin Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$675.00.

New Carolin Gold stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$100.75. The stock had a trading volume of 209,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,867. New Carolin Gold Corp has a one year low of C$81.14 and a one year high of C$127.99.

About New Carolin Gold

New Carolin Gold Corp. is a Canada-based exploration stage junior company focused on the exploration, evaluation and development of gold properties collectively known as the Ladner Gold Project. The Company’s properties are located in Southwestern British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s land package exceeds 144 square kilometers and covers Coquihalla Gold Belt.

