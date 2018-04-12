Robert Walters (RWA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Robert Walters (LON:RWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 775 ($10.95) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RWA. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.89) target price on shares of Robert Walters in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Robert Walters from GBX 650 ($9.19) to GBX 730 ($10.32) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

LON:RWA opened at GBX 698 ($9.87) on Tuesday. Robert Walters has a 1 year low of GBX 380.50 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 692 ($9.78).

In other news, insider Robert C. Walters sold 137,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 650 ($9.19), for a total value of £892,580 ($1,261,597.17).

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc provides specialist professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company provides permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, IT, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain.

