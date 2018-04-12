Roche (ROG) PT Set at CHF 300 by Goldman Sachs

Roche (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 300 target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 250 target price on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 260 target price on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America set a CHF 275 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 226 price target on shares of Roche and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 253.30.

ROG stock traded down CHF 1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching CHF 219.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,740,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,000. Roche has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

About Roche

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

